We are Artı Stüdyo, a multidisciplinary graphic design studio working with mind, heart, and flair—experimenting, feeling, thinking critically, imagining more, and weaving stories together to create sustainable visual solutions. Our work spans logos, branding, typography, packaging, film, animation, visual identity, creative direction, illustration, websites, and beyond. Whatever the medium, our goal remains the same: to add meaning and value. That’s what Artı—Turkish for “plus”—stands for.
We have two locations, one in NEW YORK, and one in ISTANBUL. Which makes it easier to work around the clock, in all time zones.
Mandarin Oriental Residences - An advertising film about how the ultimate gift during the holiday season is to own a private residence from Mandarin Oriental Residence Fifth Avenue.
Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue

Film & Video

Cosmopolitan - Cosmopolitan returns to Turkey, inspiring women with a bold new identity. Embrace your authentic self with our colorful, unapologetic vision.
Cosmopolitan

Visual Identity

Bonne Nuit Pâtisserie - Discover Bonne Nuit, a chocolatier specializing in French-inspired patisserie chocolates.Experience our unique packaging design and playful branding.
Bonne Nuit Pâtisserie

Visual Identity

  • ADVERTISING
  • ART DIRECTION
  • ANIMATION
  • BRANDING
  • PHOTOGRAPHY